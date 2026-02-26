Man held for stealing temple donation box

One person has been arrested for stealing a donation box from a temple in Chotta Shimla, the police said here. The accused has been identified as Jai Prakash (31) of Phagu village in Shillai tehsil of Sirmaur district.

The temple’s priest in a complaint filed with the police claimed that on February 23, around 5.30 am, when he reached the temple, he took out the donation box and placed it outside the gate. He added that around 6.30 am, when he came outside, he found that the donation box was missing from the temple.

The police registered a case under Section 303 (2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of the accused. The police also recovered cash from him. The stolen donation box was found near Kumhali village in the Kasumpti forest area.

SSP Gaurav Singh said that a further investigation was going on. He urged the caretakers of religious places as well as devotees to ensure proper security arrangements for valuables and donation boxes. He also urged the temple managements to maintain strict vigil, install CCTV cameras and immediately alert the police in a case of theft or security breach.