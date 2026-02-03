Man held in Sirmaur district for hunting protected species

Secret intelligence on illegal hunting led the Forest Department to arrest a resident of Kishankot village under Gram Panchayat Ajoli in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district after meat of a Schedule I protected wild animal and weapons used in the offence were recovered from his possession on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Darshan Lal (43).

The search operation was conducted under the leadership of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Paonta Sahib. During the raid, officials recovered meat of the Northern Red Muntjac, locally known as kakkad, from the accused’s premises. A double-barrel rifle, live cartridges, knives, a meat cleaver and other items allegedly used for committing the wildlife offence were also seized. Officials said the accused was found chopping the meat into pieces, allegedly with the intention of selling it.

Forest officials stated that the weapon licence held by Darshan Lal had been issued strictly for crop protection. However, he allegedly misused the licensed firearm by carrying it into a forest area and hunting the protected animal, which constitutes a serious violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Confirming the action, ACF Paonta Sahib Aditya Sharma said, “The Northern Red Muntjac is a Schedule I species and enjoys the highest level of legal protection. Misuse of licensed weapons for hunting and any offence against wildlife will be dealt with strictly as per law, without any leniency.”

The accused has been booked under Section 9 (hunting) read with Sections 2(16) and 49B, punishable under Section 51 of the Act. All incriminating articles were seized, and the accused was taken into custody. He will be produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings. Forest Department urged the public to share information to help curb illegal hunting and wildlife trade.