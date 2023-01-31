Man held with 1.105 kg charas

Chamba, January 30
Continuing with its campaign to curb the drug abuse, a team of special investigation unit (SIU) of the Police Department seized 1.105 kg of charas from the possession of a person during a ‘nakabandi’ at Chakoli bridge, near Kihar, last evening.
In a press release today, Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said the suspect was identified as Sunil Kumar (26), a resident of Bhadela village in Salooni tehsil of Chamba district. He said the suspect was arrested and a case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Kihar police station.
Further probe in the case was underway, the SP added.
