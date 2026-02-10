Man held with 118-gram charas in Baijnath

The Bir police in Baijnath subdivision have arrested a man with 118 grams of charas. The accused has been identified as Vikky Kumar, alias Tanku Ram (42), a resident of Kotli village in Baijnath of Kangra district.

Advertisement

A police officer said that acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Vikky’s residence and recovered 118 grams of charas during a search operation led by Bir police station in-charge Adarsh Baryal. The police team comprised Head Constable Vikas Bhatt, Ravindra Bakshi and Ankush.

Advertisement

The contraband was seized and a case was registered against Vikky under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the charas and possible links to a wider network.

Advertisement

The police officer said that drug abuse, especially the rising use of “chitta”, had become a major challenge in the Baijnath and Palampur areas. Several families had been affected as young people were falling prey to addiction, leading to health complications, broken families, loss of employment opportunities and an increase in petty crimes.

Residents and social activists have repeatedly expressed concern over the easy availability of narcotics in the region and urged the authorities for stricter enforcement, regular patrolling and community-based awareness campaigns.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to parents, educational institutions and the community at large to remain vigilant and cooperate with law-enforcement agencies by sharing information. They said that public participation was crucial in curbing the spread of drugs and safeguarding the future of the youth.