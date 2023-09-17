Man held with 2.4-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Solan, September 16

The Arki police seized 2.485 kg opium from Baburam in Bilaspur on Thursday.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said that acting on a tip-off, a police team from Arki intercepted a car coming from Galog. During search, the team seized 2.485 kg opium concealed in four packets in the seat covers of the car. The suspect is a habitual offender who was earlier booked for peddling 8 kg opium.

#Bilaspur #Solan