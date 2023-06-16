Man held with 22.7 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Shimla: The police have arrested a man and seized 22.69 gm of heroin from his car in Sanjauli area. The accused is one of the main suppliers of drugs in Shimla city. Additional SP Sunil Negi said, “We have been investigating the backward linkages of arrested drug suppliers. We found that the man arrested on Thursday was one of the main suppliers of narcotics in Shimla city.”