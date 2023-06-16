Man held with 22.7 gm heroin

Shimla: The police have arrested a man and seized 22.69 gm of heroin from his car in Sanjauli area. The accused is one of the main suppliers of drugs in Shimla city. Additional SP Sunil Negi said, “We have been investigating the backward linkages of arrested drug suppliers. We found that the man arrested on Thursday was one of the main suppliers of narcotics in Shimla city.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit