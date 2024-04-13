Man held with 500-gm cannabis

Solan: A special team of the district police seized 502 gm of cannabis following a tip-off from a Chopal man at Anji village on the Kumarhatti-Solan highway on Thursday evening. Devendra Singh (48), a resident of Tuli village in Shimla district, was trying to sell the contraband when the police confronted him. He was arrested under Section 20 of the Narcotic Substances and Psychotropic Substances Act, Solan SP Gaurav Singh said. “A police probe revealed that Singh was involved in criminal cases in the past as well. He was booked at Chopal for murder, rioting, house trespass, causing grievous hurt, causing mischief by fire or explosive substance and criminal intimidation,” the SP added.
