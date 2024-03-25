Man held with 500-gm opium

Tribune News Service

Shimla: A Nepal resident has been arrested with 500 gm of opium in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Jung Bahadur (40), a resident of Jivag village in Rukum, Nepal. A Special Cell team on a patrol duty received a tip-off that a Nepalese person was selling opium in Dhalau Kenchi, near Cheog village in Fagu, 17 km from Shimla. The police arrested Jung Bahadur and recovered opium from him. A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act was registered. tns

‘Centre misusing govt machinery’

Shimla: The state committee of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and other public organisations held a seminar at Kalibari Hall here and accused the BJP-led Central government of misusing official machinery for 10 years."By using the ED and CBI, the Centre has only extorted money for its party, for which it had brought the Electoral Bond Policy in 2017," SFI state secretary Dinit Denta said. TNS

Survey by GCG girls in Guler

Dharamsala: Students of the Department of Geography, Post Graduate Government College for Girls (Sector 11 Chandigarh), visited Guler village in Kangra district for a field survey on ‘Beas River Bank Erosion Induced Human Displacement and Vulnerability to Natural Disaster’ from March 22 to 23. Sixty students took part in the survey. OC

Kashyap gets warm welcome

Nahan: Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, was greeted by the BJP Mandal members upon his arrival in Rajgarh. Led by Mandal president Narendra Kumar Gausaini, a rally was organised from the Shirgul Chowk to the bus stand in Rajgarh. OC

CBSE workshop

Solan: A two-day career guidance workshop organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Gurukul International Senior Secondary School, Solan, concluded on Saturday evening. The workshop featured sessions conducted by Jeesu, a professor at Panjab University, and Ravi Sharma from Army Public School, Dagshai.

