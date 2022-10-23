Man held with charas in Chamba district

Chamba, October 22
As part of a campaign against drug abuse, a special investigation unit (SIU) of the Chamba district police seized 605 grams of charas from a person at Jassourgarh zero point on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar. He belongs to Churah area of the district.
A case under various sectionsof the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered at the Tissa police station in the district, a police press release said.
However, further investigation in the case was on, the police press release added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...