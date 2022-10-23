Man held with charas in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 22

As part of a campaign against drug abuse, a special investigation unit (SIU) of the Chamba district police seized 605 grams of charas from a person at Jassourgarh zero point on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar. He belongs to Churah area of the district.

A case under various sectionsof the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered at the Tissa police station in the district, a police press release said.

However, further investigation in the case was on, the police press release added.