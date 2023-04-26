Man, his mother arrested for wife’s suicide

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

After a woman allegedly died by suicide at her house here on Sunday night, the police yesterday arrested the victim’s mother-in-law and husband in the case.

As per the police, the victim, Jayoti (30) of Saros village under the Sundernagar police station, hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house.

The police got information about the incident yesterday, when the relatives of the victim approached them. They alleged that Jayoti was being harassed by her husband Yograj and mother-in-law Maya Devi. SP Soumya Sambasivan said the accused were arrested by the police yesterday under the Domestic Violence Act.