Man jailed for sexual assault

Una, October 1
The Court of Special Judge Bhuvnesh Awasthi at the Una District Courts today convicted and sentenced Manmohan Singh, a resident of Nangal Jariala village in the Gagret subdivision for sexually assaulting a minor.
According to District Attorney Sohan Singh Kanudal, on October 30, 2018, the accused tried to sexually assault the victim in her house where she was alone. Hearing the sound of someone entering the house, the accused fled from the scene. The victim, later, narrated the incident to her family members.
Kanudal said the accused had been sentenced to one-year of rigorous imprisonment under Section 354-A and two-years of simple imprisonment under Section 452, besides three-years of simple imprisonment under Section 8 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive