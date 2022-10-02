Man jailed for sexual assault

Our Correspondent

Una, October 1

The Court of Special Judge Bhuvnesh Awasthi at the Una District Courts today convicted and sentenced Manmohan Singh, a resident of Nangal Jariala village in the Gagret subdivision for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to District Attorney Sohan Singh Kanudal, on October 30, 2018, the accused tried to sexually assault the victim in her house where she was alone. Hearing the sound of someone entering the house, the accused fled from the scene. The victim, later, narrated the incident to her family members.

Kanudal said the accused had been sentenced to one-year of rigorous imprisonment under Section 354-A and two-years of simple imprisonment under Section 452, besides three-years of simple imprisonment under Section 8 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.