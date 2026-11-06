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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur 

Man killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur 

The accident occurs near Dunga Ghat on the Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district while the passengers were returning home from Shimla to celebrate Diwali

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PTI
Nahan, Updated At : 07:53 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Police identified the deceased as Kaku (30), a resident of Parwa village in Sirmaur district. Photo for representation
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A man was killed and nine others were injured as their Bolero Camper fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge on Friday after losing control at a sharp bend and landing on a link road leading towards Kayana here, police said.

The accident occurred near Dunga Ghat on the Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district while the passengers were returning home from Shimla to celebrate Diwali.

Police identified the deceased as Kaku (30), a resident of Parwa village in Sirmaur district.

Officials said they rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital in Sarahan. Later, doctors referred those in critical condition to the medical college in Nahan.

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Villagers launched a rescue operation soon after the accident and informed police and the ambulance service. The Pachhad police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

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