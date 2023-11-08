Man killed, another injured as JCB falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, November 7
A man died while another was injured when a JCB engaged in construction of Patgahar link road in the suburbs of Shimla fell down a 150-foot-deep gorge on Wednesday, police said.
Bunty Thakur was declared brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla while JCB operator Prem Chand got injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.
The accident occurred as the driver lost control over the machine, police said, adding that he had been booked under Sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
Further investigation is on, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly
The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...
Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18
Earlier, holidays were announced from November 3 to November...
Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Haryana CM Khattar
Stresses that there should not be politics over the issue an...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED; AAP to hold 'referendum' on the issue
There have been instances in political history of India of c...