Man killed as car plunges into gorge in Solan village

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 18

A man was killed when the Alto car he was driving plunged into a gorge on Saturday night on the Domehar-Kuni road near Jagana village.

Brijlal, 48, was a resident of Jagana village.

The villagers informed the police about the mishap who took the body to civil hospital in Arki.

An immediate relief of Rs 10,000 has been granted by the administration to the next of the kin of the deceased, said officials.

#Solan