Man killed by girlfriend’s brother, friend in Himachal; 3 held for helping murder suspects flee

A 29-year-old migrant worker was murdered at Jattimajra village in Baddi, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday evening, allegedly over a love affair, by the girl’s brother and his friend.

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Deepak Kumar, a native of Daraura village in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, was attacked with a mini LPG cylinder at his rented accommodation. He sustained serious head injuries and was declared dead by doctors after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

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Police suspect that the murder was linked to a love affair, as Deepak was reportedly in a relationship with the younger sister of accused Vishal.

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According to the police, Vishal and Mayank, who entered Deepak’s room on Monday evening, lynched him to death by repeatedly hitting him with a mini LPG cylinder taken from the kitchen. They found Vishal’s sister, Gulnaz, in the room.

A neighbour, who witnessed the gruesome crime, locked the door from outside while the duo was inside and informed the landlord about the incident.

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Vishal’s daughter, Gulfiza, however, arrived at the spot and managed to get the room opened, freeing Mayank, Vishal and Gulnaz. They were joined by their parents, and all of them hurriedly left the crime scene.

Vishal is a resident of Bareilly, while Mayank is a resident of Amroha district, a police official said.

Acting swiftly, the police on Tuesday arrested Vishal’s father, Jamil Ahmed, a Bareilly resident; his wife, Roshan Jahan; and daughter Gulfiza for allegedly helping the murder accused flee. A search was underway to trace the whereabouts of the two murder accused.

A case under charges of murder, harbouring an offender and causing disappearance of evidence has been registered by the police, and further investigation was underway.