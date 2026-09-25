DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man kills father with wooden tool in Mandi village, goes to sleep after attack

Man kills father with wooden tool in Mandi village, goes to sleep after attack

Mandi SP visits crime scene to collect evidence; deceased’s younger son told police that his brother Deepak committed the assault

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The deceased, Mast Ram, was sleeping in his courtyard around 11:30 pm when his elder son, Deepak, allegedly attacked him on the head with a heavy wooden tool. iStock photo
Advertisement

In a tragic incident in Cheli village, located in the Padhar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, a man was allegedly murdered by his elder son late Thursday night.

The deceased, Mast Ram, was sleeping in his courtyard around 11:30 pm when his elder son, Deepak, allegedly attacked him on the head with a heavy wooden tool. Following the attack, the suspect went to his room to sleep.

Advertisement

After noticing severe head injuries and bleeding, family members rushed Mast Ram to Padhar Hospital in an ambulance. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Mandi, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Advertisement

Following information from the Mandi hospital, a police team led by the DSP, Padhar, initiated an investigation.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar, along with forensic experts, visited the crime scene to collect evidence on Friday. The victim’s younger son later told the police that Deepak had committed the assault.

Advertisement

SP Vinod Kumar confirmed that a murder case had been registered at the Padhar police station and that the suspect had been taken into custody. The victim’s body was handed over to the family for the last rites following an autopsy at the medical college. Further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts