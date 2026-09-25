Man kills father with wooden tool in Mandi village, goes to sleep after attack

In a tragic incident in Cheli village, located in the Padhar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, a man was allegedly murdered by his elder son late Thursday night.

The deceased, Mast Ram, was sleeping in his courtyard around 11:30 pm when his elder son, Deepak, allegedly attacked him on the head with a heavy wooden tool. Following the attack, the suspect went to his room to sleep.

Advertisement

After noticing severe head injuries and bleeding, family members rushed Mast Ram to Padhar Hospital in an ambulance. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Mandi, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Advertisement

Following information from the Mandi hospital, a police team led by the DSP, Padhar, initiated an investigation.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar, along with forensic experts, visited the crime scene to collect evidence on Friday. The victim’s younger son later told the police that Deepak had committed the assault.

Advertisement

SP Vinod Kumar confirmed that a murder case had been registered at the Padhar police station and that the suspect had been taken into custody. The victim’s body was handed over to the family for the last rites following an autopsy at the medical college. Further investigation is underway.