Man loses Rs 36L in online fraud

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 9

A man has been duped of over Rs 36 lakh by fraudsters who promised to invest his money in stock market. The victim, identified as Vikram Singh of Nahan, filed a complaint with the police in which he said the fraudsters had came up with a scheme promising him high returns on his investment.

According to the police, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group where information about stock market was being shared daily.

The police said a few days later, members in the group introduced a plan and said it guarantees five to 10 times return on the investment. Lured into the promise, the victim opened an account on an app suggested by the scammers.

On May 2, the victim deposited Rs 50,000 in the account shared on the WhatsApp group. On the same, he deposited Rs 3 lakh in the same account.

On May 6, he withdrew Rs 10,000 from the app within two to three hours. Subsequently, on May 8, he transferred an amount of Rs 4,81,000 from his wife’s account to the given account. The scammers also promised the victim a luxurious lifestyle. On May 15, he deposited Rs 55,000 from his wife’s account in the given account.

Vikram did multiple messages to the scammers to return his money. But, they asked him to invest more for a better future. The scammers told the victim that he could withdraw all his money by mid-June.

When the victim refused to invest further due to lack of money, the scammers offered him an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakh for 15 days. Trusting them, he again transferred Rs 28 lakh from his father’s account.

The scam came to light when the victim’s wife showed him a YouTube video about the app, revealing it as a fraudulent scheme. The app developed a snag and he filed a complaint with the police.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena said a case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered and the police are investigating the matter. The victim told the police that he lost his lifetime savings.

#cyber crime #Nahan