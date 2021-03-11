Man murders wife, commits suicide in Baddi colony

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 11

In a bizarre incident, a man killed his wife by slitting her neck with a kitchen knife and then hung himself with a fan at their rented accommodation in the housing board colony of Baddi this evening.

Preliminary probe revealed that the husband and wife had a heated argument over some issue which led to the mishap.

The wife has been identified as Priya Bhatt (25). She worked at a beauty parlour while her husband has been identified as Rinku Tiwari (30). They were residents of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Tiwari, who worked as a loan agent, had brought his wife and two minor daughters, aged four and two years, about three months ago from UP.

Tiwari dropped his daughters at the house of an acquaintance in the neighbourhood around 4 pm on the pretext that he was going to Nalagarh. When the parents did not return after sometime, the neighbour called Tiwari on his cell phone. When there was no response he went to their house along with the children.

He was shocked to see the body of Priya lying in a pool of blood on the bed while Tiwari’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. A team of Baddi police reached the spot after getting information from the residents.

SP Baddi Mohit Chawla said as per preliminary probe no foul play has been detected. A case of murder under section 302 of the IPC has been registered. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

A kitchen knife, which was the weapon of offence, has been recovered and a team of forensic science experts has examined the crime scene.

Further probe was underway and the post-mortem of the bodies would be conducted tomorrow.