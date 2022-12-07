Man nabbed with 2,077 kg of PDS ration

Tribune News Service

Solan,December 6

The police arrested Ram Pal of Haripur village and seized 2,077 kg of ration meant for sale under the public distribution scheme (PDS) in Paonta Sahib last evening.

Ramakant Thakur, DSP, Paonta Sahib, said a huge quantity of ration comprising 1,300 kg wheat, 300 kg sugar, 277 kg rice and 200 kg pulses were seized from the house of Ram Pal during a raid.

An FIR under Section 420 of the IPC for cheating and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, was registered.

#paonta sahib #solan