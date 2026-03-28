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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man rescued hours after being trapped in new sewer pipe in Manali

Man rescued hours after being trapped in new sewer pipe in Manali

He crawled approximately 50 metres inside before getting stuck

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:20 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Fire personnel engaged in rescuing a man stuck in the newly laid sewer pipe in Manali on Friday.
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A man was trapped for several hours inside a newly laid sewer pipe in the tourist town of Manali on Friday. A rescue operation lasting about an hour was conducted to save him, with the fire department team working tirelessly to pull him out.

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According to the information, the man entered a large-diameter sewer pipe located near the Bhootnath Temple, alongside the National Highway.

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He crawled approximately 50 metres inside before getting stuck. Neither could he turn back nor move forward due to the confined space.

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His presence was discovered when he managed to push his hand out through a small opening in the sewer line, alerting passersby. Following this, a team from the fire department rushed to the scene.

After about an hour of strenuous effort, they accessed the pipe through a chamber and managed to extricate the man with great difficulty. In order to free him, the team also had to dig up a section of the sewer line.

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Fire officer Saranpat confirmed that the rescue had been completed successfully.

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