Man riding pillion dies of gunshot; bullet found lodged in bike rider’s helmet

Mystery surrounds the death of a 55-year-old man, who allegedly sustained a gunshot wound while riding pillion a motorcycle in Shillai subdivision of Sirmaur district. The incident came to light eight hours later on Tuesday evening when the motorcycle rider discovered a hole in his helmet and a bullet lodged in it.

The deceased, Khajan Singh (55), a resident of Jamu Koti in the Renukaji area, was travelling with his cousin Ravinder (31) on Tuesday morning. The two were returning home after attending a gathering at a village in Koti Utro panchayat of Shillai subdivision.

According to preliminary information, around 7 am on Tuesday, Ravinder noticed that Khajan Singh, who was riding pillion the motorcycle with him, had suddenly become unconscious and fell down. Neither Ravinder nor others accompanying them realised that Khajan Singh had sustained a gunshot injury. Initially, family members suspected that he had been hit by a stone.

Khajan Singh was taken to a Paonta Sahib hospital, where the doctors referred him to the PGI, Chandigarh. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the PGI. His body was subsequently brought to Medical College, Nahan.

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The mystery deepened around 4 pm when Ravinder noticed a hole in his helmet and a bullet lodged in it. Preliminary investigations suggested that the bullet may have first pierced Khajan Singh’s head before entering Ravinder’s helmet, leaving the motorcycle rider unharmed.

A police team from Nahan reached the area near Aawat village and recorded Ravinder’s statement around 6.15 pm.

Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi said that the exact cause of Khajan Singh’s death and the circumstances surrounding the incident would be established after the post-mortem and a probe was underway.

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Investigators are now trying to establish where the bullet was fired at Khajan Singh and who was responsible for it. Whether it was an accidental shot fired by an unidentified hunter, an incident linked to personal enmity or something else remains unclear. The post-mortem report and the police investigation are expected to unravel the mystery.