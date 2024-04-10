Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor

Solan, April 9
Gurmeet Kaur, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Solan, today sentenced Odisha resident Rintu to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI), besides imposing a Rs 60,000 fine on him, for raping and intimidating a minor.
Deputy District Attorney PS Negi said the girl’s mother started residing with Rintu in live-in relationship after the death of her husband.
The seven-year-old girl was residing at her maternal grandmother’s residence at Rohru while pursuing her education.
In August 2020, she came to stay with her mother at Jagatkhana village in Nalagarh where Rintu raped her on the night of August 17. Her mother lodged a complaint of rape against Rintu at the Nalagarh police station.
The police arrested Rintu on August 18. Sixteen witnesses were examined by the prosecution to establish the guilt of the accused.
