Man, son held for raping mentally challenged

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 10

The Panchrukhi police today arrested a father and son duo for raping a mentally challenged woman. A case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered at the Panchrukhi police station last month, when the victim delivered a child.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case was registered against the duo for raping the woman, who was living alone.

The police with the help of a psychiatrist and a counsellor took the victim to court for recording her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. For the first time, she could not say anything in the court. However, after her medical treatment, she was again taken to the court and she named the father and son duo, who are also residents of her village, for committing the crime with her many times.

The SP said she directed SHO Subhash Shastri to take the blood samples of the duo and send them to the state forensic lab for a DNA test. The DNA test reports were received yesterday and they matched with the blood samples of the victim’s child. Both were immediately arrested.