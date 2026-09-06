A 32-year-old man died during treatment at Zonal Hospital, Mandi, on Sunday after allegedly being assaulted by three youths at Gawali in Padhar subdivision of Mandi district late Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Ropa in Padhar tehsil, had reportedly attended the Himriganga fair before visiting his aunt’s house at Gawali. Around midnight, Ajay and his cousin Dinesh Kumar went to a restaurant operating on the upper floor of the house for dinner.

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After the meal, Ajay reportedly realised that he had left his bag at the restaurant and returned to collect it. Police said that while he was coming downstairs, three youths allegedly stopped and assaulted him following an argument.

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His condition deteriorated following the assault. He was taken to the Community Health Centre, Padhar, and later referred to Zonal Hospital, Mandi, where he died on Sunday.

Police said the post-mortem had been conducted and all three accused had been arrested.

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On the complaint of Ajay’s father, the police registered a murder case under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the three accused — Sahil, Navin Kumar and Aditya Thakur, all natives of Mandi.

A forensic team inspected the restaurant and the surrounding area. Police said the investigation was being conducted on the basis of witness statements and forensic evidence.