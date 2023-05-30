Man sustains bullet injury

Hamirpur, May 29
A biker was reportedly injured yesterday when a bullet fired by a hunter hit him in the chest. The incident took place near Chiori village in the district.
The victim, identified as Rajneesh Kumar, a resident of Kakadiyar village, was going home with his two-year-old son when he was struck by the bullet.
The police have confiscated the weapon and detained the accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar.
Rajneesh was taken to a medical college for treatment and was reported to be out of danger.
