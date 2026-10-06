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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man unleashes dog on police team probing narcotics case; one cop bitten on stomach, 5 booked

Man unleashes dog on police team probing narcotics case; one cop bitten on stomach, 5 booked

A 3-member police team had gone to investigate a drug abuse case in Bhota area of Hamirpur district, when the incident took place

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PTI
Hamirpur, Updated At : 07:53 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A man unleashed his dog on a police team investigating a narcotics case here, with the canine biting one of the officers on his stomach, officials said on Tuesday.

Five people, including three men and two women, have been booked in connection with the incident, they said.

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According to officials, a three-member police team had gone to investigate a drug abuse case in the Bhota area of Hamirpur district, when the incident took place.

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The team, comprising officers from the Hamirpur police station and the Bhota police assistance cell, arrived at Tiyala Ghat and found a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside, adjacent to a house.

When the team began questioning the occupants, a man in the back seat allegedly ran into the house and unleashed a dog on the police. Two women also arrived at the scene and attempted to obstruct police action.

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Two policemen somehow escaped the dog’s attack, while the third officer was bitten in the stomach. The injured police officer was administered an anti-rabies injection after a medical examination.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur said that a case has been registered against five people under Section 132 (assault or the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duty) and Section 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to stop him from discharging his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further action is underway, he said.

In a separate incident, police recovered 20 kilograms of poppy husk from the tyre of a truck heading to Hamirpur from Rajasthan. Following a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle, recovered the poppy husk, and arrested one person, Thakur said.

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