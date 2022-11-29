Manali bridge collapsed while its shuttering was removed: Locals

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 28

Local villagers today questioned the dismantling of an under-construction bridge over Solang nullah in Manali. They said the bridge collapsed yesterday when its shuttering was being removed. They alleged that there was no machinery engaged in dismantling the bridge.

A senior citizen alleged that it seemed that the PWD allowed the contractor to build the bridge without periodic inspection. The matter should be thoroughly investigated.

Palchan panchayat president Kaushalya alleged that there was politics involved in the matter and the bridge had collapsed while its shuttering was being removed. She added that the villagers earlier wanted to register a complaint against the department and the contractor but the matter was hushed up. She questioned why the contractor was allowed to carry out substandard work.

Anup Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD, Manali, said the department had inspected the bridge twice in August and September and found its construction substandard; honey-combing was found in the concrete structure. He added that the contract was cancelled in September and a penalty of Rs 29.18 lakh was levied on the contractor. The contractor was directed to dismantle the bridge, remove the material and clear the site.

He said a fine was imposed on the contractor for delaying the work earlier too. He added that pillars would be retained and the job had been awarded to another contractor.