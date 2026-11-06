Manali hoteliers feel the heat of rising operational cost

The Manali Hoteliers Association has raised serious concerns over impractical fire safety requirements, a steep increase in hotel and lodging charges, rising operational cost and inadequate tourism promotion in Himachal Pradesh.

Association president Roshan Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Manali on Thursday, said hoteliers were under severe financial stress and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should review the recent hike in charges and provide relief to the hospitality sector.

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Thakur said that the association had met with the Chief Minister at least three times, twice in Manali and once at his office in Shimla, to seek exemptions or relaxations in fire safety requirements for older properties. He added that many existing hotels could not practically comply with some of the prescribed norms, such as installation of fire safety pipelines and additional fire exits, maintaining around 1.5 lakh litres of water storage or accommodate additional tanks due to space and site constraints.

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The association also expressed concern over an around 150 per cent increase in pollution-related fees for hotels, guesthouses and other establishments. Thakur said that the annual fee for a small hotel had reportedly been increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 35,000, while that for a large hotel from Rs 72,000 to around Rs 1.8 lakh. The revised provisions also required establishments to pay a minimum of five years’ fees upfront.

Meanwhile, the validity period of tourism registration has reportedly been reduced from three years to two years. Thakur also highlighted the rising burden of Town and Country Planning fees, electricity charges, fuel costs, garbage collection fees and labour expenses. He said that hotels had also received notices demanding the payment of labour cess, which the government had reportedly hiked from 1 per cent to 2 per cent, with establishments being asked to clear their dues promptly. Electricity bills had also increased due to the imposition of various cesses.

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On the issue of tourism promotion, Thakur alleged that Himachal Pradesh was not doing enough to market itself as a tourist destination. He said that the state government had not participated in several major tourism trade events in recent years, including the OTM in Mumbai, events in New Delhi and the TDF in Chennai. He contrasted Himachal’s limited presence and relatively inactive social media outreach with the aggressive tourism promotion campaigns undertaken by Uttarakhand and, Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that at a tourism event held in New Delhi in January, the association had, for the first time, independently set up 25 stalls and organised a folk dance performance, without receiving any significant support from the state government.

Thakur said that many hotel owners had invested their life savings, sold land or taken bank loans to establish their properties and were now finding it increasingly difficult to manage rising taxes and operational expenses while meeting their loan repayment obligations.

He expressed apprehension that the current year could record the lowest tourism revenue in the past five years, citing escalating operational costs and rising employment-related expenses. He urged the state-level hotel federation to take up these concerns with the government and seek appropriate relief for the hospitality industry.