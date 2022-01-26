Manali-Keylong road cleared up to Atal Tunnel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 25

The Border Roads Organisation has restored Manali-Keylong road up to Atal tunnel from the Manali side, while the restoration work is underway from Keylong toward Atal tunnel to connect it for traffic movement.

According to sources in the BRO, the road was restored only for the movement of 4x4 vehicles between Manali and Atal tunnel today. Due to heavy snow on the ground, it would take some time for the BRO to restore this road for the movement of general public.

The Manali administration had restricted the movement of tourists beyond Nehru Kund toward Solang valley from Manali today because the road is unfit for the movement of vehicles in the region. The district administration Lahaul and Spiti has advised the public and tourists to avoid travelling to Keylong from Manali until the restoration of road for traffic movement.

