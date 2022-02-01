Himachal's Manali-Keylong road restored after week

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 31

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restored the Manali-Keylong-Udaipur-Killar road in Lahaul and Spiti district to traffic yesterday after almost a week. Residents of the Pangi region in Chamba district heaved a sigh of relief as they were stuck in Kullu and Manali for the past one week.

On January 23, the Lahaul valley had received heavy snowfall and the road between Manali and the Pangi region was completely blocked. The BRO engaged its workforce and machinery to clear snow from the road between Manali and Killar. Two landslides had also occurred on the road at Bheem Baag and Shaur.

The BRO cleared the debris from the road at Bheem Baag and Shaur yesterday and restored it to traffic between Manali and Pangi.

According to the police, the road is suitable only for the movement of 4x4 vehicles because of slippery conditions due to snow deposits on it between Solang and Sissu.

The Lahaul and Spiti police have urged commuters to drive vehicles cautiously on the road and also avoid unnecessarily travelling on the road for the next few days.

