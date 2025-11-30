Manali-Leh highway reopens up to Sarchu under strict winter curbs

The Lahaul and Spiti district administration has announced the reopening of the Manali-Leh highway beyond Zingzing Bar toward Leh in Lahaul and Spiti for vehicular movement till December 7. The decision comes following a detailed review held by Lahaul and Spiti DC Kiran Bhadana with senior officials from Leh, police authorities and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Advertisement

As per the earlier office order issued on November 17, the Zingzing Bar to Sarchu section on this highway had been closed until further notice owing to safety concerns. However, in a virtual conference attended by officials, the latest road condition and weather forecasts were thoroughly assessed. Considering the improved situation, the district administration has now permitted regulated traffic movement along the route.

Advertisement

According to the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kiran Bhadana, the Zingzing Bar-Sarchu stretch is now open for traffic from both directions up to December 7. To ensure safety amid unpredictable winter weather, strict timing restrictions have been imposed. Vehicles will be allowed to ply only between 9 am and 3 pm. The administration has emphasised that these timings must be followed without exception, as early sunsets, icy patches and sudden weather fluctuations pose significant risks beyond the permitted hours.

Advertisement

The police department has been entrusted with managing and regulating traffic flow, depending on real-time road and weather conditions. Motorists have been advised to stay updated on advisories, carry adequate winter gear, and exercise caution while travelling on the high-altitude route.

Bhadana said the order has been issued under the powers granted by Sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. She affirmed that ensuring the safety of commuters remains the administration’s top priority and that further decisions on road accessibility will depend on weather developments. The order was formally issued from the DC Office, Keylong yesterday.