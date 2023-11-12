Manali-Leh highway shut for 2nd day

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 11

The strategically important Manali-Leh highway remained blocked to traffic beyond Darcha towards Leh in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti for the second day today.

Road to Kinnaur blocked at Nathpa The National Highway-5 has once again been blocked at Nathpa in Kinnaur district following heavy rain on Friday night

Commuters faced a lot of inconvenience as a large number of people were travelling in view of Diwali

The highway was blocked to traffic due to fresh snowfall at the Baralacha La. The police restricted vehicular movement on this highway beyond Darcha. Spiti valley also remained cut off from Lahaul and Manali due to heavy snowfall at the Kunzum pass. It was also cut off from Kinnaur due to a major landslide at Spillow.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar today inspected strategic locations, including Atal Tunnel, Koksar and Sada Barrier to check road.

