Manali-Leh highway to be restored today

Mandi, May 28
Manali-Leh road will be opened for traffic from both directions from tomorrow (May 29). This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti district Rahul Kumar here today.
He said that vehicles heading from Darcha towards Leh would be allowed between 6 am and 9 am, while those coming from Leh towards Manali would be allowed from Sarchu between 12 pm and 3 pm. “Most of the route is two-way, except for a small 8-km stretch from Suraj Tal to Bharatpur where the road is one-way. On this stretch, police personnel will be present to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he added.
The DC issued instructions that the time schedule would be followed strictly to avoid traffic jam.
