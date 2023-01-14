Manali-Leh NH blocked beyond Solang valley due to snowfall

Mandi, January 13
High-altitude areas of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts received fresh snow today, while the lower region of these districts got rain. As a result, the entire region is in the grip of a severe cold wave.
The famous tourist place of Manali wore a blanket of snow, elating hoteliers as well as tourists. However, the snow disappeared in Manali town during the daytime. The south and north portals of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway got considerable snowfall, blocking traffic between Manali and Keylong beyond the Solang valley. The movement of tourists was allowed up to the Solang nullah from the Manali side.
A large number of tourists thronged the Solang valley while its nearby places like Gulaba, Kothi, Marhi and the Rohtang Pass also received snow. The historical Malana village donned a white mantle. In Mandi district, the hills of Shikari Devi, Prashar and Kamrunag valleys experienced fresh snowfall while the lower region had showers.
In Lahaul and Spiti, a snow avalanche took place near Rashal village but no loss of life and property was reported. The district administrations of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti have urged people to avoid going to high-altitude areas for the next few days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab