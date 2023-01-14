 Manali-Leh NH blocked beyond Solang valley due to snowfall : The Tribune India

Manali-Leh NH blocked beyond Solang valley due to snowfall

Manali-Leh NH blocked beyond Solang valley due to snowfall


Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 13

High-altitude areas of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts received fresh snow today, while the lower region of these districts got rain. As a result, the entire region is in the grip of a severe cold wave.

The famous tourist place of Manali wore a blanket of snow, elating hoteliers as well as tourists. However, the snow disappeared in Manali town during the daytime. The south and north portals of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway got considerable snowfall, blocking traffic between Manali and Keylong beyond the Solang valley. The movement of tourists was allowed up to the Solang nullah from the Manali side.

A large number of tourists thronged the Solang valley while its nearby places like Gulaba, Kothi, Marhi and the Rohtang Pass also received snow. The historical Malana village donned a white mantle. In Mandi district, the hills of Shikari Devi, Prashar and Kamrunag valleys experienced fresh snowfall while the lower region had showers.

In Lahaul and Spiti, a snow avalanche took place near Rashal village but no loss of life and property was reported. The district administrations of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti have urged people to avoid going to high-altitude areas for the next few days.

#Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Leh #Manali

