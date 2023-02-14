Manali-Leh NH restored to traffic via Atal Tunnel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 13

After a gap of three days, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic between Manali and Keylong via Atal Tunnel. However, the administration has allowed movement of only 4x4 vehicles on this route for the residents of Lahaul valley.

The BRO had yesterday restored the Tandi-Udaipur road for traffic movement but it was blocked again today following a massive landslide near Nag temple, four km ahead from Tandi towards Udaipur.

The BRO has engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road to restore it to traffic.

In Lahaul and Spiti, the work for the restoration of power supply is going on at a snail’s pace. The workforce of the HP State Electricity Board is facing difficulty in speeding up the restoration work due to heavy snow on the ground. Of the total 119 disrupted electricity transformers, only 11 have been restored so far. As a result, a huge part of Lahaul valley is reeling under darkness.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Sumit Khimta said that people have been advised to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas of the district in the next few days.