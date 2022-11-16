Manali- Leh NH restored up to Darcha

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 15

The Border Roads Organisation has restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic via Atal tunnel between Manali and Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti. The highway was blocked to traffic beyond Atal tunnel towards Keylong from Manali on Monday due to heavy snowfall near Atal tunnel.

The DC said that the Manali-Leh highway was reopened to traffic up to Darcha from the Manali side. Similarly, the road leading to Udaipur from Keylong was also restored to traffic.

However, the road is closed for traffic beyond Udaipur towards Pangi region of Chamba district due to snow in the area.

In view of the winter season, the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has closed Gramphu-Kaza-Sumdo highway officially from Losar to Gramphu and vice versa, including Chandertal lake, till further orders. Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has issued an order in this regard. As per the order, the movement of all types of vehicles is prohibited on this highway from Losar to Gramphu and vice versa from today.

The DC stated that the decision was taken in view of public safety. This highway crosses through Kunzum Pass (14,931 ft). During winter, the pass receives heavy snow, which puts the lives of travellers at risk. In the past, incidents have been reported when travellers got stuck on this highway for hours due to sudden heavy snowfall.

The DC said that people had been advised to avoid journey on this route, including towards Chandertal Lake. The violators will be dealt with strictly under the law.

The DC stated that a majority of internal road links in the Lahaul and Spiti are open to traffic movement. However, people are advised to drive cautiously because roads have become slippery after snowfall. During morning and evening hours, frost is deposited on the surface at shadowy places, making the roads prone to skidding.

According to the local residents of Lahaul valley, weather today was sunny in Lahaul and Spiti, which gave a little respite for them from the bone chilling cold. They said that the temperature is below zero degree in the evening hours after sunset.