Manali-Leh NH restored up to Sarchu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 23

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Himank project has restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic up to Sarchu from Leh side.

Darcha-Padum road opened too The BRO has also restored Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road to traffic between Lahaul and Zanskar valley of the UT of Ladakh.

BRO Yojak Project Director Vikas Gulia flagged off vehicles towards Manali via Shinkula pass on Thursday.

This road had remained blocked to traffic since the first week of February due to heavy snowfall

This 428-km highway crosses through high mountain passes like Baralacha Pass (15,910 ft) and Tanglang Pass (17,480 ft), which receive heavy snow during winter, blocking the highway to traffic for months every year.

According to official sources in the BRO, the stage is set for the opening of this highway as the team has reached Sarchu, the border of Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh, two day ago from Leh side. Despite adverse weather and geographical conditions, the BRO team has restored this highway from Leh side to Sarchu within 25 days.

Now, the major challenge for the BRO is to restore the mighty Baralacha Pass in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. This pass is covered with a thick blanket of snow. This region is a snow avalanche-prone area, which poses a life threat to the BRO men engaged in clearing snow. Temperature in this region these days is below freezing point.

Sources said that the BRO was planning to expedite the snow-clearing operation on this highway from Lahaul side to restore the highway for the movement of civilian traffic. The BRO team from Lahaul side has cleared snow up to Zingzingbar on the Manali-Leh highway. Now, machinery and workforce will be engaged from both Sarchu and Lahaul side to restore the Baralacha Pass for civil traffic.

Lahaul and Spiti DC Sumit Khimta said after a joint inspection of the administration and the BRO, it had been decided that only local 4x4 light vehicles would be allowed to travel on the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road. The movement would be allowed from 9 am to 3 pm. The movement of tourists beyond Darcha will be restricted till further orders.