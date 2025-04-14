Manali locals, visitors grapple with traffic chaos

Commuters in the picturesque tourist town of Manali are grappling with persistent traffic chaos due to inadequate infrastructure, even as the summer has only just begun. The Old Manali road, Hadimba road, Log Huts road, Kanyal road and the Club House road are regularly choked with traffic, frustrating both visitors and locals alike.

A tourist says, “It isn’t even a holiday or weekend, yet the Old Manali road is jammed. One can imagine how chaotic it gets during the peak tourist season when Manali is flooded with visitors.” He rues the lack of deployment of adequate police to regulate traffic.

Rakesh Lohumi, a senior journalist and litterateur, laments the government’s neglect of the town’s infrastructural needs. He says, “The lack of a double-lane bridge over the Manalsu nullah and the government’s failure to widen the road near the Club House are prime examples of this apathy. The old single-lane bridge is the main traffic bottleneck, as vehicles from Old Manali, the main town, and Naggar converge here to cross the Manalsu nullah - the only road link.”

Advertisement

Lohumi says, “A bailey bridge downstream of the existing bridge can alleviate the problem by facilitating two-way traffic in separate lanes for uphill and downhill vehicles. Additionally, developing pedestrian walkways between the town and Old Manali, likely involving footbridges over the Manalsu nullah, will improve the situation.”

Rahul, a tourist from Delhi who has been visiting Manali regularly for decades, criticises unplanned and unregulated tourism in the town. He says, “Excessive tourism has been a curse for Manali. Apple orchards are disappearing, replaced by multi-storey structures with inadequate road access. Popular spots like the main town, Rohtang Pass, Solang Nala, Atal Tunnel and Naggar are all overcrowded and plagued by traffic jams, even during moderate tourist seasons.”

Advertisement

Gopal, a Manali native, shares how foreign tourists, who once sought peace in the tranquil hills, are increasingly deterred by noisy crowds and incessant traffic. “Old Manali, once a relatively serene place, is also losing its charm. The absence of public utilities like toilets and rest areas, coupled with frequent power outages and the lack of streetlights, only adds to the distress of both locals and visitors,” he adds.

Residents also criticise the perceived neglect by the government. They allege that Manali has been overlooked in favour of other tourist destinations. Vinay, a local resident, says, “The condition of link roads to tourist spots has remained almost unchanged for decades. Most of the activities and attractions around Manali have been developed by locals, with minimal support from the government to enhance infrastructure or boost the town’s economy.”