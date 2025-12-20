DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Manali man gets 12-year jail in NDPS case

Manali man gets 12-year jail in NDPS case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh

Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
The accused was caught transporting 2.049 kg of charas in a van.
The Court of Special Judge-I, Kullu, Prakash Chand Rana, convicted a person in a case under the NDPS Act. Kullu District Attorney Kulbhushan Gautam said, “Yograj, a resident of Sukhni village of Baragran panchayat in Manali subdivision, has been found guilty of an offence punishable under Section 20 of the NDPS Act and sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh.” He added that the court further ordered that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment for the convict.

Gautam said that on February 6, 2023, around 1.30 pm, a police party led by Head Constable Sandeep intercepted Yograj near the Segli Zero Point in the Ujhi valley. He was found in transporting 2.049 kg of charas in the van.

