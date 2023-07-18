Manali MC to crack down on unauthorised hawkers

Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, July 17
The Manali Municipal Council (MC) has started a campaign to clean and beautify the town. The civic body is also preparing to crack down on vendors who have encroached upon the footpaths. Action will be taken against unauthorised hawkers and people who have rented walls along these footpaths.
During a meeting of the MC and the Beopar Mandal held in Manali, it was unanimously decided that the encroachments should be removed from the footpaths. MC president Chaman Kapoor had appealed to businessmen to cooperate with the authorities.
Local residents say though the MC frequently carries out drives to remove illegal hawkers and encroachments, vendors carry on with their business as usual. They have encroached upon the entire footpath along the Gompa road in Manali, besides many other places on the Mall Road.
They allege that there could be collusion between repeat offenders and some officials. They asserted that the MC and the police should maintain a strict vigil and remove all illegal encroachments in the town.
A local resident, Krishan, said thousands of tourists visit the town from across the country and abroad. “The government should enact strict laws against such illegal encroachments and empower the civic bodies and the police to take action by fixing accountability for non-action in such cases,” he added.
