Manali MLA Gaur lays stone of Rs 13.50 crore power Substation

MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ and laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art 33/11 kV Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) electrical substation at the Ibex Chowk in Manali on Friday. The project to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 13.50 crore will provide a permanent solution to the power challenges of the area.

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Gaur, while addressing the gathering, said that a golden chapter had been added to the history of Manali’s development. He added, “This substation is not just a structure of bricks and concrete. It is being established with a resolve to free Manali from electricity problems forever and take it to new heights of modernity.”

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The MLA said that the facility would become the heartbeat of the local community and the tourism industry, ensuring uninterrupted power supply even during extreme cold and heavy snowfall. Equipped with the modern GIS technology, the powerhouse would be capable of meeting Manali’s energy needs for decades to come, he claimed.

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He assured the gathering that the new substation would permanently eradicate the persisting problem of low voltage in the area. He extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents for this new project. “Now, the flame of development will shine even brighter,” he added.