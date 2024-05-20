Manali murder victim’s missing phone found

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 19

In the recent Manali hotel murder case, the police have identified the shop from where the accused Vinod Thakur (23) had purchased a bag to dispose of the body of his 26-year-old victim, who hailed from Bhopal.

While the police had found the mobile phone belonging to the woman from the bag in which her body was found on the hotel premises on May 15, they recovered her second phone from the banks of the Beas, near Rangri, yesterday. The accused had apparently thrown it while fleeing after committing the crime.

According to sources, there were marks on the victim’s neck and it is apprehended that he had strangled her. It is learnt that the woman, a college student, was pressuring him for marriage. Her family had moved from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh to Palwal district in Haryana. The two became friends through social media a few years ago.

