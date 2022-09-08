Manali rape accused held from Jind in Haryana

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 7
A team of Kullu police arrested the accused youth Bunty of Rohtak in a case of rape in Manali from Safidon in Jind district of Haryana on September 5 and brought him to Manali. Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said that a three-day police remand of the accused had been obtained after presenting the alleged accused in the court yesterday.
A woman resident of Kurukshetra had lodged a complaint with the Kurukshetra police that a youth from Rohtak had lured her to Manali, where she was raped by him on August 12. According to the information, the woman is a widow and the alleged accused is her brother-in-law.
As the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Manali police station, a Zero FIR was sent by Kurukshetra Police to the Manali police station on August 28. The Manali police registered a case and initiated the investigation. The accused youth was a resident of Rohtak and had gone underground.
Under the directions of Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma, a joint team of Manali police station and Kullu cyber cell was framed to arrest the accused youth. The team visited Haryana and arrested the accused.
