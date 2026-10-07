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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Manali rolls out red carpet for President Droupadi Murmu

Manali rolls out red carpet for President Droupadi Murmu

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Himachal Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and Manali MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur welcomed the President.
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President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Manali on Tuesday as part of her Himachal Pradesh visit, prompting heightened security and elaborate administrative arrangements in the popular tourist destination.

The President arrived by helicopter at the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) helipad around 1 pm. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and Manali MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur welcomed her at the helipad.

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At around 1.15 pm, her convoy proceeded from Rambagh Chowk towards the Circuit House. As the convoy passed through Rambagh, Murmu waved to people gathered along the roadside and acknowledged their greetings.

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A large number of residents and tourists assembled at various points along the route to catch a glimpse of the President, generating considerable enthusiasm in the town.

Security agencies maintained a tight vigil along the entire route from the DGRE helipad to the Circuit House, where the President is scheduled to stay. Security personnel were deployed at key points, while traffic arrangements were put in place to facilitate the movement of the presidential convoy and the public.

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Officials continued to closely monitor security arrangements following her arrival in view of her scheduled programmes in the region.

Murmu’s stay in Manali also carries historical significance. According to available records, the last Indian President to stay in the town was Neelam Sanjiva Reddy in 1979. Former President Ram Nath Kovind visited Himachal Pradesh in June 2022 and travelled to the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, but did not stay in Manali.

The President’s visit thus marks a presidential stay in Manali after several decades. She is staying at the Manali Circuit House, which also has historical associations and is known to have hosted India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, during his visits to the region.With Murmu’s arrival, the hill town has witnessed heightened security, traffic regulation and considerable public interest as preparations continue for her scheduled engagements.

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