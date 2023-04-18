Manali sees rush of tourists

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 17

With the onset of heat wave in the plains, Manali witnessed a heavy rush of tourists during the long weekend with three holidays due to Baisakhi.

Around 2,690 outside vehicles were registered at the Green Tax barrier at Manali on Friday and Saturday. Generally, an inflow of around 800 vehicles is registered on the weekdays. The number of tourist vehicles coming to Manali increased due to the long weekend.

The Rohtang tunnel, Mall Road, Hadimba temple, Vashisht temple and other major tourist spots in the valley were flooded with tourists at the weekend.

Since the weather in Manali is pleasant, the tourist influx is expected to increase further. Tourists are turning to the mountains to get relief from the heat wave that has set in in the plains.