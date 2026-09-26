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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Manali skies to buzz with global paragliding action

Manali skies to buzz with global paragliding action

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The four-day competition will be held from October 9 to 12. File
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The picturesque tourist destination of Manali is set to host the Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup for the first time from October 9 to 12. The four-day international competition is expected to bring together over 86 pilots from different countries.

According to Ved Ram, president of the Paragliding Association, Manali, the event will bring prominent paragliding pilots from various parts of India and abroad to the destination. He said the international competition would provide an important platform for adventure sports in the region and give fresh momentum to Manali’s tourism sector.

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The competition will combine altitude, skill and precision, with pilots taking off from Fatru, located at an altitude of around 10,000 feet. They will then fly towards Solang Nala, where they will attempt to land accurately at a designated target.

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Precision landing will be one of the key attractions of the event. Unlike conventional paragliding competitions, where distance or speed may be the primary focus, an accuracy competition places considerable emphasis on a pilot’s ability to control the glider and land as close as possible to a predetermined target.

The participation of over 86 pilots, including six women, is expected to add an international dimension to the event and showcase the growing popularity of competitive paragliding. The presence of pilots from different countries will also offer opportunities for interaction among athletes and provide further exposure to local adventure-sports enthusiasts.

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Organisers expect the event to draw tourists and adventure-sports followers, particularly during the October tourism season. The competition is also being viewed as an opportunity to highlight Manali as a destination for adventure and sporting events.

Ved Ram said, “With pilots soaring from the high-altitude launch site at Fatru before making precision landings at Solang Nala, the four-day championship is likely to provide a spectacular display of aerial skill against the backdrop of the Himalayas.”

He added, “Preparations for the event are under way, with efforts focused on ensuring the smooth and safe conduct of the international competition. We are getting full support from the state government and Manali MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur to conduct this event successfully.”

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