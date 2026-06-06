Manali tourism stakeholders demand strict action over viral harassment video

Manali’s tourism stakeholders have expressed serious concern over a viral video allegedly showing a young tourist inappropriately touching the thigh of a foreigner. While condemning the incident, they emphasised that such occurrences are extremely rare and reiterated that Manali remains one of the safest destinations for women travellers.

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Representatives of the tourism industry said that the people of Manali have always prioritised the safety and well-being of visitors, particularly women. They pointed out that the video itself was circulated by a local resident with the intention of helping identify the offender and ensuring that appropriate action is taken against those responsible.

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Meanwhile, Manali Hoteliers Association president Roshan Thakur said that efforts were underway to trace the accommodation where the tourists involved in the incident had stayed so that a formal complaint could be lodged. He urged hoteliers across the region to immediately report such incidents to the association so that appropriate measures can be taken to safeguard tourists.

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Thakur said that the actions of a few individuals with malicious intent tarnish the reputation of the entire valley and negatively impact the tourism industry. He assured visitors that the association remains available round the clock to provide assistance whenever required.

Local tourism stakeholder Sanjay stated that most commercial establishments in the region have installed CCTV cameras, making it easier to monitor public spaces and assist law enforcement agencies when incidents occur. He added that instances of hooliganism or violations of the law are often reported and shared on social media platforms to facilitate swift police action.

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Several tourism-related organisations and associations have strongly condemned the incident and assured visitors that such behaviour does not reflect the character of the local community. They stressed that Manali continues to be a welcoming and secure destination for domestic and international tourists alike.

Vinay, a local resident, said that the people of the region are known for their peaceful and helpful nature. He noted that locals are quick to assist any visitor who feels unsafe or encounters difficulties during their stay. According to the police, no formal written complaint regarding the incident had been received so far; therefore, no case had been registered.

Tourism stakeholders acknowledged that while such incidents are uncommon, they can damage the image of the region. Businessman Kuldeep called on local residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any criminal activities to the police. He also urged social organisations and associations to adopt a firm stance and push for strict action against offenders to prevent similar incidents in the future and preserve Manali’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.