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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Manali tourist rush: Over 4,000 vehicles arrive in two days

Manali tourist rush: Over 4,000 vehicles arrive in two days

Holiday crowds descend on Manali as improved road connectivity, fresh snowfall and a sharp drop in temperatures fuel a strong weekend tourist rush, bringing a welcome boost to hotels and other local businesses

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Abhinav Vashisht
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 10:36 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The influx is a welcome sign for a region that depends heavily on tourism and had been awaiting a rebound after the monsoon.
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Manali has once again come alive with a strong weekend rush of tourists, as long holidays and festive breaks drew travellers from neighbouring states and beyond.

According to local reports, more than 4,000 tourist vehicles reached Manali in the past two days, while around 150 Volvo buses also brought thousands of visitors.

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Improved road connectivity has made the journey easier, encouraging families, couples and adventure seekers to head to the hill town.

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The main attraction is the changing weather. Following recent rain and snowfall, temperatures in Manali have dropped sharply — with mornings, evenings and nights now carrying a distinct chill. Visitors are arriving especially to experience the cold, hoping to see snow in the higher areas.

Tourist spots in Manali, Lahaul-Spiti and the surrounding valleys are witnessing steady crowds. Rohtang Pass, both ends of Atal Tunnel, Solang Nala, Koksar, Sissu and the historic Hadimba Temple are among the busiest places.

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Snow views in Rohtang and Lahaul are adding to the excitement.

Improved connectivity fuels rush

A key factor behind the surge is the improved road infrastructure connecting Chandigarh and Manali.

The new four-lane national highway has significantly reduced travel time, making the hill station far more accessible to weekend travellers. Earlier, it took around nine hours to reach Manali from Chandigarh, but the journey now takes only about five hours following the opening of the new national highway.

Tourism industry stakeholders say this has given a major fillip to the tourist influx, especially during weekends, making Manali more accessible to visitors from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Hotelier Vinay confirmed the trend, saying weekend tourism had started gaining pace after the opening of the new Kiratpur-Manali highway.

The improved connectivity has transformed Manali into a convenient weekend getaway for residents of the northern plains.

Tourist spots abuzz with activity

The footfall of tourists has increased at Manali’s popular destinations, including Solang Nala, Anjani Mahadev and Hamta. Both ends of Atal Tunnel are covered with snow. Tourism businessmen Chaman and Rohit said around 1,500 tourist vehicles were reaching Solang Nala daily, with visitors enjoying adventure activities in the snow.

Tourists were also enjoying various adventure sports, including rafting, paragliding, zip-lining, rock climbing, rappelling, zorbing, skiing and snow slides.

The Mall Road in Manali is also witnessing a rush of tourists, adding to the town’s vibrant atmosphere.

Hotels and businesses rejoice

Hotels and businesses are delighted with the influx. Weekend occupancy has risen to 60-70 per cent, with several hotels fully booked. Homestays, taxi operators and shopkeepers are also seeing renewed activity after a slow period.

The influx of tourists had been increasing at weekends. Another hotelier, Harish, noted that online enquiries had increased for the winter tourism season.

Vinay said the weekend and holidays had brought a wave of tourists and that the tourism business was picking up ahead of Dussehra. He expects more visitors in the coming days.

Adventure & trekking draw visitors

Tourists are not only sightseeing but also enjoying adventure activities and trekking. Many are heading for the Hamta and Bhrigu Lake trails, while others are crossing Atal Tunnel to explore Lahaul.

Sissu is drawing visitors with its natural beauty and local activities. The winter tourism season in Kullu district appears to have begun early, with increased tourist movement also reported in Manikaran and the Banjar Valley.

Spirits high despite brief traffic jams

Brief traffic jams were reported on some routes, particularly the Manali-Rohtang road and the Left Bank road, but they did not dampen the overall festive mood.

The administration has appealed to tourists and local drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid unnecessary travel during peak hours.

Manali SDM Gunjeet Singh Cheema said Rohtang Pass was open to tourists who could obtain an online permit to visit, adding that police personnel had been deployed to manage traffic smoothly.

With more tourists expected, Manali is preparing for a busy winter season, and stakeholders hope the momentum will continue through the holidays.

The influx is a welcome sign for a region that depends heavily on tourism and had been awaiting a rebound after the monsoon. Improved road connectivity has not only made travel easier but has also revived the tourism economy of the hill town, setting the stage for a promising season ahead.

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