Manali wettest in state as rain lashes mid-hill areas

PTI

Shimla, April 4

The upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh received mild snowfall while intermittent light to moderate rains lashed the low to mid-hill areas in the state.

The MeT office here has predicted a wet spell for April 5 and 6 and dry weather from April 7 onwards

Kothi received 10 cm of snow, Gondhla 4 cm and Keylong and Khadrala 1 cm each.

Manali received 43 mm of rain — highest in the state — followed by 33 mm in Seobagh, Kothi (23 mm), Bhuntar and Kheri (20 mm each), Sarahan and Rohru (17 mm each), Jhandutta (15 mm), Bijahi, Tissa and Dalhousie (14 mm each), Jogindernagar, Tinder, Chaupal and Bajaura (13 mm each), Wangtoo (12 mm), Narkanda (11 mm) and Janjehli, Bilaspur and Shimla (10 mm each).

Following bad weather conditions, 13 roads are still closed for traffic in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

#Manali #Shimla