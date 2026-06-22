Manali’s breathtaking landscapes are overshadowed by a growing waste management crisis unfolding at its doorstep

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For millions of travellers, Manali is synonymous with breathtaking landscapes, adventure sports, apple orchards and the soothing sound of the Beas cutting through the mountains. Nestled in the heart of Himachal Pradesh, the hill town remains one of India’s most visited tourist destinations, attracting visitors in every season.

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Yet, before tourists can experience the charm of Manali, many are confronted by an unexpected and unpleasant sight.

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At Rangri, located along the Kullu-Manali highway near the entrance to the town, massive heaps of accumulated waste have become a stark reminder of the growing challenge of managing tourism-driven urban expansion in the fragile Himalayan region. What should be a picturesque gateway to one of India’s most celebrated destinations has instead become a subject of environmental concern and public debate.

An unwelcome welcome

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The Rangri garbage treatment plant sits near the banks of the Beas, a location that has increasingly drawn criticism from environmentalists, tourism stakeholders and local residents. For visitors arriving in Manali, the first impression is often far removed from the postcard-perfect images associated with the destination. Towering waste heaps, swarms of flies and a persistent foul odour greet travellers before they enter the town.

Priya Sharma, a tourist from Bhopal who recently visited Manali with her family, described the experience as disappointing. “Manali is one of the most beautiful places in the country, but seeing heaps of garbage along the highway and experiencing the unpleasant odour creates a very negative impression. There is an urgent need to improve waste disposal and maintain cleanliness around this famous tourist destination,” she said.

For a destination that relies heavily on tourism, such impressions matter. First-time visitors often form lasting opinions within the first few moments of arrival, making the condition of the Rangri site a concern that extends beyond aesthetics.

Tourism’s growing waste burden

Manali’s popularity has brought economic prosperity to the region, but it has also generated enormous pressure on local infrastructure. According to municipal authorities, waste generation in Manali fluctuates significantly with tourist arrivals. During peak seasons, nearly 70 metric tonnes of garbage are generated every day. In quieter months, the figure drops to around 30 metric tonnes.

For years, the Rangri facility has received waste not only from Manali but also from nearby municipal councils, panchayat areas around Kullu and Banjar and even parts of Lahaul valley. The result has been the accumulation of enormous quantities of legacy waste far exceeding the plant’s intended capacity. Tourism stakeholders believe the issue directly affects the destination’s reputation. Former president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, Anup Thakur, says tourists frequently complain about the conditions around the site.

“Visitors often cover their noses while passing through the area because of the foul smell. Such experiences leave a lasting negative impression and are certainly not good for Manali’s tourism industry,” he noted.

A threat to the Beas

Beyond tourism, experts warn that the problem carries serious environmental consequences. The proximity of the waste dump to the Beas has raised fears about contamination, particularly during the monsoon season. Environmentalists say that leachate and runoff from the garbage heaps can enter the river system, affecting water quality and aquatic ecosystems.

Dr Jagdish Chandra Kuniyal, a noted environmental scientist and Professor of Natural Resource Management, warns that the impact could extend far beyond the river itself.

Pollutants entering the Beas can threaten aquatic life and potentially affect agriculture and horticulture in downstream areas where river water may be used for irrigation. Harmful substances can gradually accumulate in soil, posing long-term risks to crop productivity and environmental health.

In a Himalayan ecosystem already vulnerable to climate change, landslides and increasing human pressure, improper waste management presents yet another challenge to ecological sustainability.

Clearing decades of waste

Municipal authorities acknowledge the seriousness of the situation and say substantial progress has already been made. According to Manali Municipal Council Executive Officer Karun Bharmoria, a survey conducted last year identified approximately 78,464 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Rangri site. Over the past several months, around 45,000 metric tonnes have reportedly been processed through bio-mining and waste treatment operations undertaken by a private agency.

The facility currently processes about 200 metric tonnes of waste daily, while an additional machine has recently been installed to nearly double the capacity to around 400 metric tonnes per day.

Officials say wet weather during the monsoon often slows operations, but they remain hopeful of clearing the remaining legacy waste within the next seven months. Freshly generated municipal waste is also being processed separately to prevent further accumulation.

Under the court’s watch

The issue has now moved beyond local concern and attracted judicial attention. In May, the Himachal Pradesh High Court expressed serious concern over alleged deficiencies in solid waste management and bio-mining operations at the Rangri facility. Reviewing an inspection report submitted by the State Pollution Control Board, the court described the situation as a ‘sad state of affairs’.

The inspection reportedly found that a large proportion of waste arriving at the site was mixed rather than segregated, creating operational challenges and generating foul odours. Exposed wet waste, leachate generation and a non-functional leachate pit were among the issues highlighted in the report.

The court has directed municipal officials and representatives of the waste-processing company to appear before it during the next hearing.

Preserving paradise

For a destination celebrated worldwide for its natural beauty, the Rangri garbage site has become a visible symbol of the challenges facing Himalayan tourism.

Manali’s future depends not only on attracting visitors but also on protecting the environment that draws them in the first place. Sustainable waste management, improved segregation practices and environmentally sound disposal systems are no longer optional, they are essential. As authorities continue efforts to clear decades of accumulated waste, residents and tourism stakeholders hope that the entrance to Manali will once again reflect the beauty that lies beyond it.

Until then, the garbage heaps of Rangri remain an uncomfortable reminder that even paradise must confront the consequences of its own success.